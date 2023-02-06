High School Soccer Regional Games scheduled for this week

February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023

Here are the final scores from Bi-District Play, and an updated bracket schedule for Regional games that begin this week.


 

GIRLS

Division I:

H.L. Bourgeois 1, Mt. Carmel 9

Central Lafourche 1, Lafayette 2


Thibodaux 0, Captain Shreve 5

 

Division II:

Ellender 0, Parkway 8


South Terrebonne 0, West Ouachita 7

South Lafourche 0, Teurlings Catholic 8

Terrebonne 6, Comeaux 0 –> Terrebonne will face Ouachita Parish on 2/9 at Terrebonne, 5:30 pm. 


 

Division III:

E.D. White 8, Kaplan 0 –> EDW will face The Willow School, TBD

Vandebilt Catholic 8, Erath 0 –> VCH will face Grant on 2/7 at VCH, 5:30 pm. 


 

Division IV: 

Covenant Christian 7, Highland Baptist 1 –> CCA will face Metairie Park Country Day on 2/9 at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex, 4 pm. 

Houma Christian 6, Opelousas Catholic 0 –> Houma Christina will face Pope John Paul II


 

BOYS

Division I: 

Central Lafourche 3, Alexandria 1 –> Central Lafourche will face Sulphur on 2/9 at Sulphur, 6 pm. 

H.L. Bourgeois 3, Lafayette 4


 

Division II:

Ellender 0, Ben Franklin 6

Terrebonne 1, Belle Chase 2


South Terrebonne 0, Sam Houston 2

South Lafourche 1, North Vermillion 3

 

Division III: 


Vandebilt Catholic 8, South Beauregard 0 –> VCH will take on Parkview Baptist on 2/9 at Vandebilt, 6:30 pm.

E.D. White 4, Buckeye 0 –> EDW will take on Archbishop Hannan on 2/9 at Peltier Stadium, 6 pm. 

 

Division IV: 


Covenant Christian 9, Glenmora 0 –> CCA will take on Episcopal on 2/7 at Episcopal, 6 pm. 

Houma Christian 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 8

 

 

Mary Ditch
