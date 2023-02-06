High School Soccer Regional Games scheduled for this week

Here are the final scores from Bi-District Play, and an updated bracket schedule for Regional games that begin this week.
Division I:
H.L. Bourgeois 1, Mt. Carmel 9
Central Lafourche 1, Lafayette 2
Thibodaux 0, Captain Shreve 5
Division II:
Ellender 0, Parkway 8
South Terrebonne 0, West Ouachita 7
South Lafourche 0, Teurlings Catholic 8
Terrebonne 6, Comeaux 0 –> Terrebonne will face Ouachita Parish on 2/9 at Terrebonne, 5:30 pm.
Division III:
E.D. White 8, Kaplan 0 –> EDW will face The Willow School, TBD
Vandebilt Catholic 8, Erath 0 –> VCH will face Grant on 2/7 at VCH, 5:30 pm.
Division IV:
Covenant Christian 7, Highland Baptist 1 –> CCA will face Metairie Park Country Day on 2/9 at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex, 4 pm.
Houma Christian 6, Opelousas Catholic 0 –> Houma Christina will face Pope John Paul II
Division I:
Central Lafourche 3, Alexandria 1 –> Central Lafourche will face Sulphur on 2/9 at Sulphur, 6 pm.
H.L. Bourgeois 3, Lafayette 4
Division II:
Ellender 0, Ben Franklin 6
Terrebonne 1, Belle Chase 2
South Terrebonne 0, Sam Houston 2
South Lafourche 1, North Vermillion 3
Division III:
Vandebilt Catholic 8, South Beauregard 0 –> VCH will take on Parkview Baptist on 2/9 at Vandebilt, 6:30 pm.
E.D. White 4, Buckeye 0 –> EDW will take on Archbishop Hannan on 2/9 at Peltier Stadium, 6 pm.
Division IV:
Covenant Christian 9, Glenmora 0 –> CCA will take on Episcopal on 2/7 at Episcopal, 6 pm.
Houma Christian 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 8