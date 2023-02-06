High School Soccer Regional Games scheduled for this week

Here are the final scores from Bi-District Play, and an updated bracket schedule for Regional games that begin this week.

GIRLS

Division I:

H.L. Bourgeois 1, Mt. Carmel 9

Central Lafourche 1, Lafayette 2

Thibodaux 0, Captain Shreve 5

Division II:

Ellender 0, Parkway 8

South Terrebonne 0, West Ouachita 7

South Lafourche 0, Teurlings Catholic 8

Terrebonne 6, Comeaux 0 –> Terrebonne will face Ouachita Parish on 2/9 at Terrebonne, 5:30 pm.

Division III:

E.D. White 8, Kaplan 0 –> EDW will face The Willow School, TBD

Vandebilt Catholic 8, Erath 0 –> VCH will face Grant on 2/7 at VCH, 5:30 pm.

Division IV:

Covenant Christian 7, Highland Baptist 1 –> CCA will face Metairie Park Country Day on 2/9 at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex, 4 pm.

Houma Christian 6, Opelousas Catholic 0 –> Houma Christina will face Pope John Paul II

BOYS

Division I:

Central Lafourche 3, Alexandria 1 –> Central Lafourche will face Sulphur on 2/9 at Sulphur, 6 pm.

H.L. Bourgeois 3, Lafayette 4

Division II:

Ellender 0, Ben Franklin 6

Terrebonne 1, Belle Chase 2

South Terrebonne 0, Sam Houston 2

South Lafourche 1, North Vermillion 3

Division III:

Vandebilt Catholic 8, South Beauregard 0 –> VCH will take on Parkview Baptist on 2/9 at Vandebilt, 6:30 pm.

E.D. White 4, Buckeye 0 –> EDW will take on Archbishop Hannan on 2/9 at Peltier Stadium, 6 pm.

Division IV:

Covenant Christian 9, Glenmora 0 –> CCA will take on Episcopal on 2/7 at Episcopal, 6 pm.

Houma Christian 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 8