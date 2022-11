The Houma Christian Boys Cross Country team has placed fifth in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

Congratulations to these individuals for finishing: 5. Brady Sins – 17:02.5 30. Micah Kanju – 18:16.2

37. Aiden Babin – 18:35.0 43. Luke Karns – 18:46.0 54. Levi Karns – 19:10.1

73. Gunner Blanchard – 19:57.3 100. Aaron Sanderson – 21:29.6