The Houma Christian Girls Cross Country team has placed tenth in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:

Emma Bourg – State Champion! – 17:57.9 6. Gabriella Delgado – 19:57.5 41. Anna Bourg – 21:44.7

86. Eliana Bufkin – 24:30.5 114. Kaydin Boyd – 26:56.2