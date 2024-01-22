Houma Christian School senior signs letter of intent to run XC/Track at Nicholls State University

Congratulations to Houma Christian School student Brady Sins, who officially signed to run for Nicholls State University’s D1 Cross Country and Track team beginning in the fall of 2024.

“Brady started running when he first came to Houma Christian in the 7th grade just as a way to make friends,” said April Sins, Brady’s mother, during his signing ceremony. “Never in 7th grade would he have dreamed he’d be signing with a D1 college. It takes so much discipline to be a runner, and to be able to master this craft– Brady ran 2,000 miles in 2023 and went through 5 pairs of shoes! We are so proud of him.”

“I just want to thank all of you all for coming out here and supporting me,” said Brady. “I want to thank my coaches, my parents, and thank God for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Congratulations to Brady Sins for this achievement!