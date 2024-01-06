Houma Christian School senior sings XC/Track letter of intent with University of Louisiana at Monroe

Congratulations to Houma Christian School senior Gabriella Delgado, who recently signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at the University of Louisiana at Monroe beginning in the fall of 2024.

Delgado has achieved several athletic accomplishments throughout her career, including making All-Parish, All-District, All-Region, and All-State team several times as a high school runner, as well as placing third at the LHSAA State Cross Country Championship this year— as the only female runner from the parish who placed at the State Championship. Delgado was also the Varsity Cross Country team captain, and maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all of high school.

“Gigi, as you continue your journey, we want you to know we are very proud of you,” said Houma Christian School cross country coach Wendy Delgado, who is also Gabriella’s mother. Gabriella then spoke to the crowd, saying, “Thank you all for coming out today and supporting me. This has taken a lot of discipline and support to get to this place but I’m so excited to keep running. I couldn’t have done it without all of you.”

Congratulations to Gabriella Delgado for this accomplishment!