Houma native Ella Chestnut breaks LSU 10,000-meter run record

Houma native and Vandebilt Catholic High graduate Ella Chesnut is continuing to break records at Louisiana State University! The sophomore made history in November 2023 by becoming one of three LSU cross country runners to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, and just days ago broke LSU’s 11-year school record for the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:46.56 – shattering the previous record by almost two minutes.

Ella served as the lone runner from LSU at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she broke the record. This is the second LSU record Ella holds, as she broke the indoor 5,000-meter record of 16:08.34 previously this year. Ella finished 8th in the Raleigh Relays, and is currently ranked 11th in the nation in the 2024 NCAA Division I for the 10,000-meters.

“I was so excited to find out I broke the record,” said Ella. “I was feeling good before the race, but still surprised myself with the time I ran.”

Congratulations to Ella Chestnut for this amazing accomplishment!