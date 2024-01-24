Houma runner Stephanie McNabb places first in back-to-back marathons

Just weeks after placing as the First Female Finisher in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Houma’s Stephanie McNabb just placed as the Louisiana Marathon’s First Female Finisher with a time of 2:58:25!

“I was so surprised– I did not expect to win this marathon,” said McNabb. “The timing between this marathon and the Mississippi Gulf Coast was awkward, because the time I made in Mississippi (sub 3:00:00) was actually my goal for Louisiana. It wasn’t supposed to happen in Mississippi! So now I had to decide if I wanted to try that hard again, or just run easy for this one.”

McNabb explained that since she had already met her goal, she decided to not train as much for the Louisiana Marathon. “I just went out there and did it, and decided to run a faster pace than usual to see what it felt like,” said McNabb. “I actually ended up running my half-marathon personal record! I held on for the rest of the race after that, and I am thrilled with the results.”

McNabb is now officially in training to run a 100-mile race as her next competition. Congratulations to Stephanie McNabb for this amazing accomplishment!