Inclement weather forces some high school football games to move to Thursday

I Feel Like I Am Spinning: 5 Symptoms of Vertigo
October 26, 2022
Pride of Nicholls Set to Host High School Battle of the Bands
October 26, 2022

Rain in the forecast has forced a few local schools to adjust their schedules, moving the games to Oct. 27, Thursday night instead of Friday night.

 

Vandebilt Catholic has moved their Homecoming game against Assumption to Thursday night, with Kickoff at 7pm. The Homecoming Parade and Bonfire have been canceled.


 

Central Lafourche has moved their game against Hahnville High School to Thursday, with Kickoff at 7pm. Senior night activities will still take place.

 

This story will continue to be updated as other schools make their decisions.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

October 25, 2022

2022 Terrebonne Parish Rec Basketball League Important Dates to Know

Read more