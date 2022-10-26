Inclement weather forces some high school football games to move to Thursday

Rain in the forecast has forced a few local schools to adjust their schedules, moving the games to Oct. 27, Thursday night instead of Friday night.

Vandebilt Catholic has moved their Homecoming game against Assumption to Thursday night, with Kickoff at 7pm. The Homecoming Parade and Bonfire have been canceled.

Central Lafourche has moved their game against Hahnville High School to Thursday, with Kickoff at 7pm. Senior night activities will still take place.

This story will continue to be updated as other schools make their decisions.