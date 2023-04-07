Javon Ricks signs letter of intent for Kentucky State University

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, South Terrebonne High senior Javon Ricks signed a letter of intent to play football at Kentucky State University.

“A lot of people look at sports signings as just a moment, but what it really is is a transition,” said head football coach Aaron Babin. “Javon is one of those lucky people who gets to continue their athletic career because of all the hard work he has put in during his high school years. We know he is going to represent our community and our school in the best way possible in his future.”

“I am feeling very excited,” said Ricks. “I had a great relationship with the coach at Kentucky State and it felt right. I was starting on the team my freshman year, but was injured my sophomore and junior year– so senior year I came back stronger and Coach Babin really helped to put me in the right position to succeed.” Ricks also wants to thank his family, teammates, and coaches for helping inspire him to achieve this goal. He plans to study Business Management at Kentucky State University in the fall. Congratulations, Javon!