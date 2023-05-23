Join the Thibodaux Regional Summer Youth Soccer League

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the 3-vs-3 Summer Youth League is right around the corner at Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. The details of the league include:

• Summer Nights (June 8–July 27)

• Playoff/Championship July 27

• Thursdays, 6–9 PM

• Girls & Boys 8–10 Years, 11–14 Years, 15–18 Years

• 3 vs. 3 players

• 4-player minimum and 6-player maximum

• Two 12-minute halves per game, plus a 2-minute halftime

• Coaches will be asked to co-ref all matches

• Officials will be provided for playoffs

• Teams should include players and coaches

• Individuals who register without a team will be placed on a waitlist

• Fees Per League Season: Sports Complex Members, $40; Non-members, $80; Subs, $10/night

The entry deadline is June 5, 2023. E-mail team name and division to sportscomplex@thibodaux.com or call 985-493-4508 with any questions.