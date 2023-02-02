Katie Ross signs letter of intent to cheer for University of South Florida

On Wednesday, February 1, Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Katie Ross signed a letter of intent to cheer for the University of South Florida in Fall of 2023!

“When I look at Katie, I see the definition of hard work,” said head cheer coach Kayla Vicknair. “She has a determination and an attitude that stands out on the team. Katie lets nothing stop her and always fights through her challenges, and we could not be prouder.” Katie is currently serving as co-captain of the VCHS cheerleading team.

Before Katie signed her letter, Coach Vicknair surprised the crowd by showing a video that Katie had put together as a submission for a scholarship about her cheerleading journey. “I have been going to cheer camp since I was a little girl,” Katie said in her video. “If anyone took any lessons from my journey, it would be to follow your dreams and never give up.”

Katie is planning to continue to pursue professional and competitive cheer after attending University of South Florida. Congratulations Katie for her accomplishments!





