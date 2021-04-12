Lafourche Bassmasters take first place at division tournament

The Lafourche Bassmasters came out on top in the Louisiana High School Bass Nation East Division tournament in Manchac over the weekend.

Adding the top three weigh-ins from the club, the Lafourche Bassmasters posted a bag of just over 30 pounds to secure the win.

The team of Levi Thibodaux and Holden Delatte finished first in the tournament with a total of 13.82 pounds. The win qualifies them for the national competition in Tennessee later this year.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Ken Blanchard, Lafourche Bassmasters President. “They are the second high school team to go to nationals since we started.”

Blanchard added that more Lafourche Bassmasters teams could qualify if they place in the Top 2 at the state tournament in May.

This weekend’s victory is the second this season for the Lafourche Bassmasters. In February, the club took home the trophy at the Bayou Segnette Tournament.

Blanchard said communication is one of the keys to the group’s recent successes.

“They’re starting to share techniques and different dates and locations. At one time, it wasn’t that. But I could see that for everybody to get better, they try and help each other out,” he said. “It’s a big team effort. I don’t think if each team would try and fish on their own, we would be as successful as we are.”

Established four years ago, the Lafourche Bassmasters high school team consists of about 20 anglers from the Lafourche public high schools: Thibodaux, South Lafourche and Central Lafourche. Its junior division (7th and 8th grade), which had two teams finish in the Top 3 at Manchac, has around 30 members from Lafourche and Terrebonne.

Blanchard said registration to join the club next season opens in May. More information on the Lafourche Bassmasters CAN BE FOUND HERE.

“Things are coming around; we’re getting a good team together,” Blanchard said. “These kids are always on the water and want to be on the water as much they can. They love doing what they’re doing.”