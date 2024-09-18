LDWF announces catfish stockings & fishing courses to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by stocking sixteen Get Out & Fish! ponds across the state with adult channel catfish throughout the month of September. The Get Out & Fish! Program is LDWF’s community fishing program which provides bank fishing opportunities for anglers throughout the state.

In addition to stocking the Get Out & Fish! sites, catfish will be stocked at Waddill Wildlife Refuge and Woodworth Outdoor Education Center to coincide with the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration on September 28th. You can find out more information about a National Hunting and Fishing Day event near you here.

LDWF is also offering several classes from their Fishing Course Series to help you gear up for the celebration. Fishing Course Series offered the month of September include:

9/21 – Intro to Fishing, I-10 Park (Jennings)

– Intro to Fishing, I-10 Park (Jennings) 9/21 – Beginner Bass Fishing, I-10 Park (Jennings)

– Beginner Bass Fishing, I-10 Park (Jennings) 9/27 – Beginner Catfishing, Waddill Wildlife Refuge (Baton Rouge)

Each 2-hour class will be open to all ages and limited to 10 participants, with a waitlist option. Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear as well. All in attendance will receive a take-home bag with useful information and sample lures related to the course. Anglers 18 & older must possess a valid recreational fishing license to participate, and anglers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register for one of the FCS courses, visit Lousianaoutdoors.com/events and select the event type “Fishing Ed” to see all available FCS courses. If you need assistance registering, please contact outreach@wlf.la.gov or call Joshua Porter (225) 763-3540. For more information on the Fishing Course Series and Get Out & Fish! programs, please visit their corresponding links.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, click here or visit LDWF on Facebook.

The Get Out & Fish! Program and Fishing Course Series are hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities. Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, click here.

The Get Out & Fish! Program and Fishing Course Series are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.