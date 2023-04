The LHSAA baseball brackets have been released! Games are best of three.

Here’s how our local teams are matched up for Bi-District play this week:

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Thibodaux v. South Terrebonne

DIVISION II (Select)

Vandebilt (bye) will face The Willow School in Regionals

E.D. White (bye)

DIVISION III (Select)

Houma Christian v. Haynes Academy

DIVISION IV (Select)

Covenant Christian (bye) will face Ascension Christian in Regionals