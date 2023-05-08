LHSAA Baseball: VCH heads to Semifinals; EDW wins game 1, plays today

The last two teams standing in our area, Vandebilt Catholic and E.D. White, played in the Quarterfinals this weekend.

Vandebilt played all 3 games, with finals scores 8-2, 2-12, and 3-1, against Teurlings Catholic. They move to to the semifinals. They are scheduled to play St. Louis Catholic on May 10 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

E.D. White has played 1 of 3 games, winning that game 8 runs to 0, against De La Salle. They are scheduled to play the final game, or two if needed, this afternoon at E.D. White. The winner will go on to play St. Thomas More on May 10 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.