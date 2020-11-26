LHSAA issues new mitigation measures for sporting events, with severe repercussions for non-compliance

Yesterday afternoon, LHSAA issued a memorandum that lists the new mitigation measures that all member high school are required to follow.

The mitigation measures include the not only the Governor’s requirement of an under 25 percent capacity, but confirms that number includes not only seated fans, but also dance team, cheerleaders and band members. They are also requiring everyone to be socially distanced in the stands, regardless of if you are from the same household or not.

“According to today’s proclamation, all of our athletic events are once again under a 25% spectator/fan capacity. This includes all parishes whether you are under a 5% positivity rate or not. This spectator capacity will include, but is not limited to any/all individuals seated in fixed and/or newly installed portable seating provided for fans/spectators and support groups such as dance team, cheerleaders and band members. Effective immediately, all member schools will be required to ensure ANY/ALL individuals including family members attending your events are wearing a face covering and are socially distanced in the stands. No one is to be seated next to each other. There must be 6 feet separation between all attendees.”

Evidence for failure to comply with these required measures will result in a $500.00 fine and the loss of hosting and potentially participating in any further football games and/or winter sports (basketball, wrestling, soccer, and powerlifting).

View the entire memo below: