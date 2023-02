LHSAA has released the high school basketball brackets leading up to the Boys’ Marsh Madness tournament to be held March 6-11, 2023 in Lake Charles.

The following teams will start with Bi-District games on Friday, February 24, 2023:

Division I (Non-Select)

South Lafourche (22) v St. Amant (11)

Terrebonne (18) v East St. John (15)

Division II (Non-Select)

Ellender (20) v Opelousas (13)

Division II (Select)

E.D. White (17) v Bunkie (16)

Vandebilt (4) – BYE