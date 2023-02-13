LHSAA releases Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

February 13, 2023

LHSAA has released the high school basketball brackets leading up to the Girls’ Marsh Madness tournament to be held February 27 – March 4, 2023.

 

The following teams will start with Bi-District games on Friday, February 16, 2023:

 

Division I (Non-select) 


Central Lafourche (28) vs. Ponchatoula (5)

Thibodaux (12) vs. Southside (21)

 

Division II (Non-select) 


Ellender (15) vs. Assumption (18)

 

Division II (Select) 

E.D. White (16) vs. Frederick A. Douglass (17)


Vandebilt Catholic (2) BYE

 

Division III (Select) 

Houma Christian (3) BYE


 

Division IV (Select) 

Covenant Christian (16) vs. St. John (17)

 

Mary Ditch
