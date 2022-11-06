Late season low likely to become a named system in the next 5 days
November 6, 2022
This morning, LHSAA released the 2022 Football Playoff Brackets live on their app. Locally, four teams will continue on in the quest for a Championship!

 

In Division IV (Select), Covenant Christian (19) will play Sacred heart (14) in Bi-District play, 11/10-11/12.

In Division III (Select), Houma Christian (21) will face Northlake Christian (12) in Bi-District play, 11/10-11/12.


In Division II (Select), E.D. White (4) has a bye in the first round, and will face the winner of Evangel Christian (13) and Istrouma (20) in the Regional game, 11/17 – 11/19.

Also in Division II (Select), Vandebilt Catholic (19) will take on Lord Beaconsfield Landry in Bi-District play. The winner will face De La Salle (3) in the Regional Game.

 

 

 

 

 

Mary Ditch
