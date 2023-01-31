LHSAA releases Soccer State Championship playoff brackets

January 31, 2023
Soccer into goal success concept

LHSAA released the playoff brackets this morning for High School Soccer State Championships. The first round will be held from Feb. 1 -5, 2023.


 

Congratulations to the following teams:

 

GIRLS

Division I:

H.L. Bourgeois (24) v. Mt. Carmel (9)


Central Lafourche (25) v. Lafayette (8)

Thibodaux (30) v. Captain Shreve (3) – 2/3 at 5pm, Lee Hodges Stadium

 

Division II:


Ellender (25) v. Parkway

South Terrebonne (20) v. West Ouachita (13) – 2/3 at 4:30pm, West Ouachita

South Lafourche (30) v. Teurlings Catholic (3)


Terrebonne (7) v. Comeaux (26)

 

Division III:

E.D. White (5) v. Kaplan


Vandebilt Catholic (7) v. Erath (26)

 

Division IV: 

Covenant Christian (5) v. Highland Baptist (28)


Houma Christian (14) v. Opelousas Catholic (19)

 

BOYS

Division I: 

Central Lafourche (12) v. Alexandria (21)


H.L. Bourgeois (19) v. Lafayette (14)

 

Division II:

Ellender (32) v. Ben Franklin (1)


Terrebonne (16) v. Belle Chase (17)

South Terrebonne (20) v. Sam Houston (13)

South Lafourche (18) v. North Vermillion (15)


 

Division III: 

Vandebilt Catholic (8) v. South Beauregard (25)

E.D. White (5) v. Buckeye (28)


 

Division IV: 

Houma Christian (26) v. St. Thomas Aquinas (7)

 

 

Mary Ditch
