LHSAA releases Soccer State Championship playoff brackets

LHSAA released the playoff brackets this morning for High School Soccer State Championships. The first round will be held from Feb. 1 -5, 2023.
Congratulations to the following teams:
Division I:
H.L. Bourgeois (24) v. Mt. Carmel (9)
Central Lafourche (25) v. Lafayette (8)
Thibodaux (30) v. Captain Shreve (3) – 2/3 at 5pm, Lee Hodges Stadium
Division II:
Ellender (25) v. Parkway
South Terrebonne (20) v. West Ouachita (13) – 2/3 at 4:30pm, West Ouachita
South Lafourche (30) v. Teurlings Catholic (3)
Terrebonne (7) v. Comeaux (26)
Division III:
E.D. White (5) v. Kaplan
Vandebilt Catholic (7) v. Erath (26)
Division IV:
Covenant Christian (5) v. Highland Baptist (28)
Houma Christian (14) v. Opelousas Catholic (19)
Division I:
Central Lafourche (12) v. Alexandria (21)
H.L. Bourgeois (19) v. Lafayette (14)
Division II:
Ellender (32) v. Ben Franklin (1)
Terrebonne (16) v. Belle Chase (17)
South Terrebonne (20) v. Sam Houston (13)
South Lafourche (18) v. North Vermillion (15)
Division III:
Vandebilt Catholic (8) v. South Beauregard (25)
E.D. White (5) v. Buckeye (28)
Division IV:
Houma Christian (26) v. St. Thomas Aquinas (7)