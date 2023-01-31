LHSAA releases Soccer State Championship playoff brackets

LHSAA released the playoff brackets this morning for High School Soccer State Championships. The first round will be held from Feb. 1 -5, 2023.

Congratulations to the following teams:

GIRLS

Division I:

H.L. Bourgeois (24) v. Mt. Carmel (9)

Central Lafourche (25) v. Lafayette (8)

Thibodaux (30) v. Captain Shreve (3) – 2/3 at 5pm, Lee Hodges Stadium

Division II:

Ellender (25) v. Parkway

South Terrebonne (20) v. West Ouachita (13) – 2/3 at 4:30pm, West Ouachita

South Lafourche (30) v. Teurlings Catholic (3)

Terrebonne (7) v. Comeaux (26)

Division III:

E.D. White (5) v. Kaplan

Vandebilt Catholic (7) v. Erath (26)

Division IV:

Covenant Christian (5) v. Highland Baptist (28)

Houma Christian (14) v. Opelousas Catholic (19)

BOYS

Division I:

Central Lafourche (12) v. Alexandria (21)

H.L. Bourgeois (19) v. Lafayette (14)

Division II:

Ellender (32) v. Ben Franklin (1)

Terrebonne (16) v. Belle Chase (17)

South Terrebonne (20) v. Sam Houston (13)

South Lafourche (18) v. North Vermillion (15)

Division III:

Vandebilt Catholic (8) v. South Beauregard (25)

E.D. White (5) v. Buckeye (28)

Division IV:

Houma Christian (26) v. St. Thomas Aquinas (7)