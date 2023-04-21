LHSAA Softball Quarterfinals: See how local teams are doing

The LHSAA softball playoffs are heating up! Here’s how our local teams are doing:

DIVISION II (Select)

E.D. White defeated The Willow School, 16-0 in 4 innings in Regional play. The Cardinals were defeated by Buckeye in the Quarterfinals yesterday afternoon (3-2).

Vandebilt defeated Teurlings Catholic, 7-3, in Regionals. They face Haynes Academy this afternoon at 4:30pm at VCH in the Quarterfinals.

DIVISION III (Select)

Houma Christian defeated Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, in Regionals. The moved on to defeat Pope John Paul II, 12-1 in 5 innings, in the Quarterfinals yesterday afternoon. They will move on to the Semifinals next weekend.

DIVISION IV (Select)

Covenant Christian was defeated by Sacred Heart, 5-0, in Regional play.