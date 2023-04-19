LHSAA Softball: See how local teams are doing this week

The LHSAA softball playoffs have started!

Here’s how our local teams are doing:

DIVISION II (Select)

E.D. White (bye in Bi-District) will face The Willow School on 4/19 at 4:30 at EDW for Regionals.

Vandebilt (bye in Bi-District) defeated Teurlings Catholic in Regionals. They move on to the Quarterfinals.

DIVISION III (Select)

Houma Christian (bye in Bi-District) will face Thomas Jefferson on 4/19 at 4 p.m. at Warrior Field for Regionals.

DIVISION IV (Select)

Covenant Christian defeated False River in Bi-District. They face Sacred Heart on 4/19 at 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart.