LHSCA/LHSSCA All-Star Game rosters announced for Saturday’s games

March 1, 2024
The Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) and the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSCCA) have announced the rosters for the 2024 Soccer All-Star Games. Eighty-eight all-star selections will compete and represent schools from across the state in a pair of games on Saturday, March 2 at Mandeville High School, with the girls starting at 3 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m.

 

Congratulations to the following student athletes for their selection to play in the All-Star games!

 

GIRLS WEST
Kate Newchurch – E.D. White
Charlotte Lottinger – Covenant Christian
Ava Falgout – Central Lafourche
Kaidyn Melancon – Vandebilt


Head Coach – Ryan Breaux, Central Lafourche

 

BOYS WEST
Jeremiah Beal – Ellender
Connor Bascle – Covenant Christian
Luke Rotolo – Vandebilt
Raleigh Rogers – Vandebilt

 

STAFF
