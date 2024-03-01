LHSCA/LHSSCA All-Star Game rosters announced for Saturday’s games

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) and the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSCCA) have announced the rosters for the 2024 Soccer All-Star Games. Eighty-eight all-star selections will compete and represent schools from across the state in a pair of games on Saturday, March 2 at Mandeville High School, with the girls starting at 3 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m.

Congratulations to the following student athletes for their selection to play in the All-Star games!

GIRLS WEST

Kate Newchurch – E.D. White

Charlotte Lottinger – Covenant Christian

Ava Falgout – Central Lafourche

Kaidyn Melancon – Vandebilt

Head Coach – Ryan Breaux, Central Lafourche

BOYS WEST

Jeremiah Beal – Ellender

Connor Bascle – Covenant Christian

Luke Rotolo – Vandebilt

Raleigh Rogers – Vandebilt