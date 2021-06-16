Local 12-year-old gymnast earns gold medals, all-around first place in national competition

A local 12-year-old recently earned the top accolades in a national gymnastics competition.

Schriever native Carter Bourg won gold medals in the pommel horse, vault, high bar and parallel bars events during the National Gymnastics Association (NGA) Championships in Orlando, Florida, this past weekend. In addition, he secured second place in the floor and rings exercises. His performances in all six events led him to be named the All-Around National Champion for his division.

Carter shared he was kind of nervous going into last week’s competition, but the win felt good and made him happy. “He was really, really excited,” said his mother, Heidi Bourg. “What’s so awesome is he got the second-highest score in the entire men’s meet…As a parent, it’s just really humbling and exciting to see him accomplish this. It’s amazing.”

Heidi added that Carter also won best overall in Louisiana, totaling the highest score at the state meet.

A Caldwell Middle School student, Carter has been practicing gymnastics for only three years. Nevertheless, Heidi said the sport came naturally to her son. “At home, he would do complete straight splits…And he would do flips and practice on the trampoline,” she remembered.

Carter flourished in the first gymnastics program he enrolled in, Heidi said, but the class didn’t compete, which was needed for his advanced skill. So, she signed him up for Gymnastics Unlimited in Thibodaux. “They support me a lot, and they helped me be more confident in myself,” Carter commented on his coaches.

The young gymnastics star said he aims to stay in the sport through high school and college.

“I think he wants to pursue it,” Heidi said. “And you never know, he might be in the Olympics.”