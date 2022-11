Congratulations to three female runners who competed at State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, as the only runners from their schools!

Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche (Div. I) – 11th place, 18:50.8

Payton Theriot, H.L. Bourgeois (Div. I) – 54th place, 21:10.7

Farah Vigie, South Lafourche (Div. II) – 74th place, 25:30.7

Great job, girls!