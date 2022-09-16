Local Girls Softball Team, Farmers System Prospects 2K10, Continue to Hit it Out the Park

When it comes to dedication, talent, growth, and consistency, a local 12U softball team, Farm System Prospects 2010, does it best. Not only has the team won this year’s World Series in Branson, Missouri, but they’ve been world champions three years in a row, and continue to be a strong team.

Coach Scott Baudoin has always been a fan of baseball and started coaching softball in 2012 when his daughter, Megan, got into the sport. He said he loves the sport because it runs at a fast pace and he loves watching the girls strive to become better athletes. He has been with the 12U Farm System Prospects, which consists of players from Houma/Thibodaux since they were ages eight and nine, and he proudly said they have come a long way in their athletic journeys.

He recollected pitcher Kallie Waalker when she tried out for the first time. She threw the ball, and even though she aimed, it veered sideways. If you look at the young athlete today, he said she’s one of the strongest players. He also touted Paylee Lirette who gives 100 percent every time she gets on the field… Lirette joined in 8U, couldn’t play in 9U, and joined back in 10U where the coach remembers her having to catch back up, but she worked hard and did just that. He also said Alivia Hayes started timid and afraid to hit the ball but she is now one of the best hitters. It’s the growth of who they are as a team that Baudoin said is the best part about being their coach. The original core group that still is a part of the world champion team are Kallie Waalker, Briley Lovell, Addison Martinez, Paylee Lirette, Camryn Araund, Megan Baudoin, Alivia Hayes, BriLynn Arabie, and Jaci Frank. This year, the talents of twins Page and Maddie Stevens were added to the roster. Coach Baudoin also said the success wouldn’t be possible without dedicated parents and the other coaches Morgan Stevens, Jacobi Frank, and Brad Lovell.

The Houma/Thibodaux girls play high-ranking teams from all across the region including Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and even Oklahoma. The girls practice twice a week with practices running between two to three hours each practice, “The girls are ready to work,” he said, “when we practice, we don’t play around!” He said with the girls’ ambitions and willingness to practice, they are able to be sufficient. He recognizes that they are still kids and they don’t want to over-practice them so the love for the game would disappear. “We also don’t want to overwork their bodies,” he explained.

It’s because of passion, hard work, and teamwork that led the team to be successful. The coach proudly said they continue to be number one and two teams. They have gone on to not only win back-to-back tournaments, and have undefeated seasons, but win the World Series for three consecutive years: 2020 Panama City Beach, 2021 Pigeon Forge, TN, and 2022 Branson, MO.

When it comes to tryouts for the team, the coach is surprised at how low attendance has been, and he found out that most parents are afraid the kids will get cut. The coach, however, encourages the parents to let them find the team perfect for the young athletes, “I would challenge them to send them to the tryouts, see where your kids fit in and bring them to the best teams…get them out of their comfort zones,” he said.

Congratulations and good job girls! We’re rooting for you and can’t wait to see where you go! Coach Baudoin encourages you to reach out, they are looking for a strong athlete to join the team! If you or anyone you know is interested in more information, reach out to them on Facebook, or Coach Scott Baudoin.