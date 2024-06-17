Local gymnast Carter Bourg named 2nd Overall at NGA National Championships

Congratulations to local gymnast Carter Bourg, who recently placed 2nd Overall at the National Gymnastics Association Championship in Anaheim, California!

In addition to placing 2nd Overall, Carter also placed 1st in Floor and P-Bar, 2nd on High Bar, and 3rd on Pommel and Vault.

“Carter is so happy to have placed 2nd in the nation,” said Carter’s mother, Heidi Bourg. “It Is a huge accomplishment for him and we are all so proud.”

Photos of Carter provided by Heidi Bourg.

Carter is an 8th grader at Houma Christian, and is no stranger to medals in the sport of gymnastics. In 2021, Carter won the State Championship at Level 3 and was National Champion for all 6 events. In 2022, Carter was 2nd Place in the State Championship and was National Champion for floor in Level 5. In 2023, Carter won the State Championship at Level 6 and won Vault Champion at Nationals. Carter was also recently named Regional All-Around Champion for Level 8 in the National Gymnastic Association’s (NGA) Southern Zone 2024 Regional Championships. The young athlete has won multiple medals for all 6 events, and competes in rings, floor, parallel bars, high bar, vault, and pommel horse.

Congratulations, Carter!