Local gymnast named Regional All-Around Champion, places First in all six events

Congratulations to local gymnast Carter Bourg, who was recently named Regional All-Around Champion for Level 8 in the National Gymnastic Association’s (NGA) Southern Zone 2024 Regional Championships!

Not only did Carter win Regional All-Around Champion, but he also placed First in all six events he competed in. His scores were as follows:

FLOOR – 1st Place – 11.400

– 11.400 POMML – 1st Place – 11.100

– 11.100 RINGS – 1st Place – 11.500

– 11.500 VAULT – 1st Place – 10.750

– 10.750 PBARS – 1st Place – 11.500

– 11.500 HIBAR – 1st Place – 10.000

– 10.000 TOTAL – Regional All-Around Champion – 66.2500

“We are so excited for him– it was a rough meet since he has been struggling with his knee for over a month, but he pulled through and did it,” said Carter’s mother, Heidi Bourg. “We feel very proud of his accomplishments and will support him all the way.”

Carter is an 8th grader at Houma Christian, and is no stranger to medals in the sport of gymnastics. In 2021, Carter won the State Championship at Level 3 and was National Champion for all 6 events. In 2022, Carter was 2nd Place in the State Championship and was National Champion for floor in Level 5. In 2023, Carter won the State Championship at Level 6 and won Vault Champion at Nationals. The young athlete has won multiple medals for all 6 events, and competes in rings, floor, parallel bars, high bar, vault, and pommel horse.

Carter will travel to Anaheim, California this June to compete in the NGA National Championships. Congratulations, Carter!