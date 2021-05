High school baseball playoffs are in full swing this weekend. Teams will face off in a best of three series beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday.

In class 4A Quarterfinals, South Lafourche (8) takes on Tioga (1). South Terrebonne (7) faces North DeSoto (2).

In Division II Quarterfinals, E.D. White (8) takes on Parkview Baptist (1). Vandebilt Catholic (3) will face Evangel Christian (11).

In Division IV Quarterfinals, Covenant Christian (8) will take on Ouachita Christian (1).