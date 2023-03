Local high schools competed in Powerlifting State Championship; see the results

LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships were held from March 22-25 in Lafayette. Five local schools competed.

Here are the results by Division:

Division I Girls

Debbie Baudion – HLB – Wt. class 132 – 3rd Place

Kamryn Price – Terrebonne HS – Wt. class 165 – 3rd Place

H.L. Bourgeois and Terrebonne High School tied for 16th Place.

Division I Boys

Jon Bourgeois – HLB – Wt. class 148 – 3rd Place

Brennon Naquin – HLB – Wt. class 181 – 1st Place

Drake Dubois – HLB – Wt. class 181 – 5th Place

H.L. Bourgeois’s team placed 7th.

Photos shared by the schools:

Division II Girls

Madison Pellegrin – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 114 – 9th Place

Allie Lirette – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 132 – 10th Place

Maddie Dufrene – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 148 – 4th Place

Alysse Duplantis – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 165 – 6th Place

Keianna Naquin – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 165 – 8th Place

Kadie Ezell – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 220 – BO

Carmen Robichaux – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 220+ – 7th Place

Laurel Pellegrin – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 220+ – 9th Place

Vandebilt Catholic’s team placed 14th. South Terrebonne’s team tied for 18th place.

Division II Boys

Aaron Blanchard – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 114 – 3rd Place

Gray Melancon – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 114 – BO

Christian Pellegrin – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 123 – 4th Place

Cody LeBoeuf – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 132 – 2nd Place

Levi Cosgrove – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 198 – 7th Place

Benjamin Ragas – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 220 – 3rd Place

Cooper Cancienne – Vandebilt Catholic – Wt. class 242 – 6th Place

Tristen Mignella – South Terrebonne – Wt. class 242 – 10th Place

South Terrebonne’s team placed 3rd in team. Vandebilt Catholic’s team placed 16th.

Division III Girls

Ella Covington – E.D. White – Wt. class 132 – 5th Place

Karsyn Roussel – E.D. White – Wt. class 181 – 9th Place

Abigail Adams – E.D. White – Wt. class 198 – 2nd Place

Katherine Falgoust – E.D. White – Wt. class 220 – 7th Place

E.D. White’s team placed 9th.

Division III Boys

James Matassa – E.D. White – Wt. class 114 – 9th Place

Ray Bergeron – E.D. White – Wt. class 114 – 10th Place

Jacob Lee – E.D. White – Wt. class 132 – 8th Place

Hunter Schexnayder – E.D. White – Wt. class 148 – 1st Place

Peyton Lagarde – E.D. White – Wt. class 148 – 6th Place

Kayden Chaisson – E.D. White – Wt. class 165 – 2nd Place

Marco Escalante – E.D. White – Wt. class 181 – 3rd Place

Jeffery Diedrich – E.D. White – Wt. class 198 – 1st Place

E.D. White’s team placed 3rd.