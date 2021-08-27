WEATHER UPDATE: Local Jamborees welcome back high school football

WEATHER UPDATE:

The Terrebonne General Health System Football Jamboree has made adjustments to their schedule, allowing Central Lafourche to cancel their game. The three remaining teams will play one another.

Game 1: South Terrebonne vs. Thibodaux

Game 2: Thibodaux vs. Ellender

Game 3: South Terrebonne vs. Ellender

The South Lafourche jamboree has been canceled. Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois, South Lafourche, and E.D. White will no longer play.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Friday Night Lights are back as local high school jamborees kick off the football season!

Here’s where the action is tonight:

E.D. White Catholic vs. Terrebonne

6 p.m., Tarpons Memorial Stadium in Galliano

Central Lafourche vs. South Terrebonne

6 p.m., South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg

Thibodaux vs. Ellender

8 p.m., South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg

H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Lafourche

8 p.m., Tarpons Memorial Stadium in Galliano

Covenant Christian vs. Hanson

6 p.m., Centerville Jamboree

Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian

7:45 p.m., Ascension Christian