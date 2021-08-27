WEATHER UPDATE: Local Jamborees welcome back high school football

WEATHER UPDATE:
The Terrebonne General Health System Football Jamboree has made adjustments to their schedule, allowing Central Lafourche to cancel their game. The three remaining teams will play one another.
Game 1: South Terrebonne vs. Thibodaux
Game 2: Thibodaux vs. Ellender
Game 3: South Terrebonne vs. Ellender
The South Lafourche jamboree has been canceled. Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois, South Lafourche, and E.D. White will no longer play.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Friday Night Lights are back as local high school jamborees kick off the football season!
Here’s where the action is tonight:
E.D. White Catholic vs. Terrebonne
6 p.m., Tarpons Memorial Stadium in Galliano
Central Lafourche vs. South Terrebonne
6 p.m., South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg
Thibodaux vs. Ellender
8 p.m., South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg
H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Lafourche
8 p.m., Tarpons Memorial Stadium in Galliano
Covenant Christian vs. Hanson
6 p.m., Centerville Jamboree
Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian
7:45 p.m., Ascension Christian