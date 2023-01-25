Local powerlifting teams dominated at Battle on the Bayou!

On Saturday, January 21, powerlifting teams from area high schools competed at the 2023 Battle on the Bayou Powerlifting Invitational held at Terrebonne High School. Male and female lifters from Assumption High School, Berwick High School, Hahnville High School, South Terrebonne High School, Terrebonne High School, and Vandebilt Catholic High School competed against other athletes in their weight class.

Winners from our local high schools include:

South Terrebonne High School Boys Powerlifting Team:

FIRST PLACE: Aaron Blanchard, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 250 lbs; Best Bench, 155 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs, for a total of 655 lbs.

FIRST PLACE: Samuel Truitt, weight class SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 625 lbs; Best Bench, 365 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 520 lbs; for a total of 1510 lbs.

SECOND PLACE: Christian Pellegrin, weight class 123.5 lbs: Best Squat, 225 lbs; Best Bench, 170 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 350 lbs; for a total of 745 lbs.

SECOND PLACE: Cody LeBoeuf, weight class 132.2 lbs: Best Squat, 305 lbs; Best Bench, 150 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 355 lbs; for a total of 810 lbs.

SECOND PLACE: Evan Broussard, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 420 lbs; Best Bench, 235 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 400 lbs; for a total of 1055 lbs.

SECOND PLACE: Fracisco Guevara, weight class SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 300 lbs; Best Bench, 215 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 350 lbs; for a total of 865 lbs.

THIRD PLACE: Lucas LeBlanc, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 315 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 835 lbs.

THIRD PLACE: Simon Pellegrin, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 440; Best Bench, 265; and Best Deadlift, 445; for a total of 1150 lbs.

FOURTH PLACE: Landon Martin, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 125 lbs; Best Bench, 65 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 175 lbs; for a total of 365 lbs.

FOURTH PLACE: Brody Dupre, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 275 lbs; Best Bench, 190 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 325 lbs; for a total of 790 lbs.

FIFTH PLACE: Storm Dupre, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 275 lbs; Best Bench, 165 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 315 lbs; for a total of 755 lbs.

FIFTH PLACE: Kadence Ivey, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 360 lbs; Best Bench, 175 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 415 lbs; for a total of 950 lbs.

FIFTH PLACE: Sean Saucier, SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 210 lbs; Best Bench, 145 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 275 lbs; for a total of 630 lbs.

SIXTH PLACE: Zayden Ellender, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 180 lbs; Best Bench, 140 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs; for a total of 570 lbs.

SEVENTH PLACE: Blake Authement, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 250 lbs; Best Bench, 175 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 285 lbs; for a total of 710 lbs.

SEVENTH PLACE: Cullen Chauvin, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 300 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 315 lbs; for a total of 800 lbs.

EIGHTH PLACE: Kimani Pellegrin, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 175 lbs; Best Bench, 110 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 245 lbs; for a total of 530 lbs.

EIGHTH PLACE: Beau Marcel, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 295 lbs; Best Bench, 180 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 810 lbs.

NINTH PLACE: Jai Marie, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 135 lbs; Best Bench, 80 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 415 lbs.

NINTH PLACE: Grayden Price, weight class 198.3: Best Squat, 150 lbs; Best Bench, 105 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 275 lbs; for a total of 530 lbs.