Local powerlifting teams dominated at Battle on the Bayou!

On Saturday, January 21, powerlifting teams from area high schools competed at the 2023 Battle on the Bayou Powerlifting Invitational held at Terrebonne High School. Male and female lifters from Assumption High School, Berwick High School, Hahnville High School, South Terrebonne High School, Terrebonne High School, and Vandebilt Catholic High School competed against other athletes in their weight class.
Winners from our local high schools include:
South Terrebonne High School Boys Powerlifting Team:
- FIRST PLACE: Aaron Blanchard, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 250 lbs; Best Bench, 155 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs, for a total of 655 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Samuel Truitt, weight class SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 625 lbs; Best Bench, 365 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 520 lbs; for a total of 1510 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Christian Pellegrin, weight class 123.5 lbs: Best Squat, 225 lbs; Best Bench, 170 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 350 lbs; for a total of 745 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Cody LeBoeuf, weight class 132.2 lbs: Best Squat, 305 lbs; Best Bench, 150 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 355 lbs; for a total of 810 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Evan Broussard, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 420 lbs; Best Bench, 235 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 400 lbs; for a total of 1055 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Fracisco Guevara, weight class SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 300 lbs; Best Bench, 215 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 350 lbs; for a total of 865 lbs.
- THIRD PLACE: Lucas LeBlanc, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 315 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 835 lbs.
- THIRD PLACE: Simon Pellegrin, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 440; Best Bench, 265; and Best Deadlift, 445; for a total of 1150 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Landon Martin, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 125 lbs; Best Bench, 65 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 175 lbs; for a total of 365 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Brody Dupre, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 275 lbs; Best Bench, 190 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 325 lbs; for a total of 790 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Storm Dupre, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 275 lbs; Best Bench, 165 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 315 lbs; for a total of 755 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Kadence Ivey, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 360 lbs; Best Bench, 175 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 415 lbs; for a total of 950 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Sean Saucier, SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 210 lbs; Best Bench, 145 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 275 lbs; for a total of 630 lbs.
- SIXTH PLACE: Zayden Ellender, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 180 lbs; Best Bench, 140 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs; for a total of 570 lbs.
- SEVENTH PLACE: Blake Authement, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 250 lbs; Best Bench, 175 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 285 lbs; for a total of 710 lbs.
- SEVENTH PLACE: Cullen Chauvin, weight class 198.3 lbs: Best Squat, 300 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 315 lbs; for a total of 800 lbs.
- EIGHTH PLACE: Kimani Pellegrin, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 175 lbs; Best Bench, 110 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 245 lbs; for a total of 530 lbs.
- EIGHTH PLACE: Beau Marcel, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 295 lbs; Best Bench, 180 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 810 lbs.
- NINTH PLACE: Jai Marie, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 135 lbs; Best Bench, 80 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 415 lbs.
- NINTH PLACE: Grayden Price, weight class 198.3: Best Squat, 150 lbs; Best Bench, 105 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 275 lbs; for a total of 530 lbs.
South Terrebonne High School Girls Powerlifting Team:
- FIRST PLACE: Braisley Hendon, weight class 105.8 lbs: Best Squat, 155 lbs; Best Bench, 70 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 185 lbs; for a total of 410 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Madison Pellegrin, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 175 lbs; Best Bench, 95 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 225 lbs; for a total of 495 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Kierstyn Matherne, weight class 123.5 lbs: Best Squat, 185 lbs; Best Bench, 85 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 235 lbs; for a total of 505 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Carli Chauvin, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 190 lbs; Best Bench, 80 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs; for a total of 520 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Carmen Robichaux, weight class SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 245 lbs; Best Bench, 150; and Best Deadlift, 300; for a total of 695 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Allie Lirette, weight class 132.2 lbs: Best Squat, 175 lbs; Best Bench, 60 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 270 lbs; for a total of 505 lbs.
- THIRD PLACE: Emma Pinnell, weight class 198.3: Best Squat, 200 lbs; Best Bench, 85; and Best Deadlift, 250 lbs; for a total of 535 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Keianna Naquin, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 265 lbs; Best Bench, 75; and Best Deadlift, 240 lbs; for a total of 580 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Kinslee Dupre, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 225 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 500 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Gracyn Portier, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 165 lbs; Best Bench, 60 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 425 lbs.
- SIXTH PLACE: Aubrey Gautreaux, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 210 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 485 lbs.
- SIXTH PLACE: Jersi LeBoeuf, weight class 181.8 lbs: Best Squat, 160 lbs; Best Bench, 65 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 135 lbs; for a total of 360 lbs.
- EIGHTH PLACE: Isabelle Lacoste, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 165 lbs; Best Bench, 65 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 125 lbs; for a total of 355 lbs.
- EIGHTH PLACE: Miley Brunet, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 160 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 225 lbs; for a total of 460 lbs.
Vandebilt High School Boys Powerlifting Team:
- FIRST PLACE: Benjamin Ragas, weight class 220.3 lbs: Best Squat, 455 lbs; Best Bench, 240 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 485 lbs; for a total of 1180 lbs.
- FIRST PLACE: Cooper Cancienne, weight class 242.5 lbs: Best Squat, 455 lbs; Best Bench, 225 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 515 lbs; for a total of 1195 lbs.
- SECOND: Gray Melarson, weight class 114.5 lbs: Best Squat, 170 lbs; Best Bench, 95; and Best Deadlift, 225 lbs; for a total of 490 lbs.
- THIRD: Blaze Nickelos, weight class 132.2: Best Squat, 205 lbs; Best Bench, 135 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 300 lbs; for a total of 640 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Samuel Sontheimer, weight class 220.3 lbs: Best Squat, 375 lbs; Best Bench, 205 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 440 lbs; for a total of 1020 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Landon Ross, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 260 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 870 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Dominic LeBoeuf, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 300 lbs; Best Bench, 210 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 420 lbs; for a total of 930 lbs.
- SIXTH PLACE: Wil Turner, weight class 220.3 lbs: Best Squat, 265 lbs; Best Bench, 185 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 785 lbs.
- SEVENTH PLACE: Corbin Falgout, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 275 lbs; Best Bench, 195 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 365 lbs; for a total of 835 lbs.
- EIGHTH PLACE: Chris Blount, weight class 198.3: Best Squat, 205 lbs; Best Bench, 115 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 225 lbs; for a total of 545 lbs.
- NINTH PLACE: William Luke, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 310 lbs, Best Bench, 210 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 285 lbs; for a total of 805 lbs.
Vandebilt High School Girls Powerlifting Team:
- SECOND PLACE: Maddie Dufrene, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 265 lbs; Best Bench, 135 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 285 lbs; for a total of 685 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Alysse Duplantis, weight class 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 280 lbs; Best Bench, 135 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 265 lbs; for a total of 680 lbs.
- THIRD PLACE: Elise LeBoeuf, weight class 123.5 lbs: Best Squat, 160 lbs; Best Bench, 105 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 235 lbs; for a total of 500 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Aaliyah Robinson, weight class 123.5 lbs: Best Squat, 140 lbs, Best Bench, 75 lbs, and Best Deadlift, 175 lbs; for a total of 390 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Ryan Bordelon, weight class 132.3 lbs: Best Squat, 155 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 210 lbs; for a total of 440 lbs.
- FIFTH PLACE: Ava Domangue, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 175 lbs; Best Bench, 110 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 255 lbs; for a total of 540 lbs.
- SIXTH PLACE: Isabella Bergeron, weight class 132.3 lbs: Best Squat, 135 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 200 lbs; for a total of 410 lbs.
- NINTH PLACE: Aubry Lagarde, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 85 lbs; Best Bench, 65 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 160 lbs; for a total of 310 lbs.
- NINTH PLACE: Abigail Gremillion, weight class 165.3: Best Squat, 155 lbs; Best Bench, 75 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 210 lbs; for a total of 440 lbs.
- TENTH PLACE: Carlie Gautreaux, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 75 lbs; Best Bench, 70 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 145 lbs; for a total of 290 lbs.
Terrebonne High School Boys Powerlifting Team:
- SECOND PLACE: Drew Beerwood, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 365 lbS; Best Bench, 200 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 370 lbs; for a total of 935 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Tyler Chenier, weight class 220.3 lbs: Best Squat, 460 lbs; Best Bench, 245 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 435 lbs; for a total of 1140 lbs.
- SECOND PLACE: Landon Austin, weight class of SHW (super heavyweight): Best Squat, 430 lbs; Best Bench, 225 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 405 lbs; for a total of 1060 lbs.
- THIRD PLACE: Gage Cunningham, weight class of 220.3 lbs: Best Squat, 465 lbs; Best Bench, 225 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 385 lbs; for a total of 1075 lbs.
- FOURTH PLACE: Aydan King, weight class 148.8 lbs: Best Squat, 295 lbs; Best Bench, 155 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 335 lbs; for a total of 785 lbs.
- SEVENTH PLACE: Alex Gros, weight class 148.8: Best Squat, 205 lbs; Best Bench, 135 lbs; and Best Deadlift, 205 lbs; for a total of 545 lbs.
Terrebonne High School Girls Powerlifting Team:
- FIRST PLACE: Kamryn Price, weight class of 165.3 lbs: Best Squat, 365 lbs; Best Bench, 165 lbs; and best Deadlift, 330 lbs; for a total of 860 lbs. Price was also awarded Best Lifter for her platform.
Congratulations to all those who participated and placed at Battle of the Bayou!