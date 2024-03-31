Local schools take home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes at 2024 LMCGPC Championships

Bayou Country Children’s Museum Renews Partnership with South Louisiana Bank and Reveals Drive-Through Bank Exhibit AdditionMarch 31, 2024
This past weekend, several local schools competed at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit (LMCGPC) Championships, taking home a variety of impressive titles.
The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit officially started in late 2006, with an inaugural season of 50 units (37 color guards and 13 percussions).
The vision and purpose of the LMCGPC is “To assist area color guard, percussion, and wind ensembles financially and through leadership in achieving a means to provide opportunity for competition corresponding but not limited to the Winter Guard International’s rules and guidelines. To provide a means to facilitate the exchange of ideas and information on subjects of common interest, namely winter guard, winter percussion, and winds,” reads a statement from the organization’s website.
Here are the final results of Terrebonne-Lafourche area schools from the 2024 LMCGPC Championships:
COLOR GUARD:
- Central Lafourche High School – Scholastic AA, 1st Place – Total Score, 78.5101
- E.D. White Catholic High School – Scholastic Open, 1st Place – Total Score, 82.3001
- Houma Christian Elite – Scholastic AA, 2nd Place – Total Score, 77.3803
- Terrebonne High School – Scholastic Regional A, 3rd Place – Total Score, 82.7403
- Central Lafourche High School JV – Junior Varsity, 4th Place – Total Score, 78.7904
- South Lafourche High School – Scholastic A, 4th Place – Total Score, 78. 2305
- H.L. Bourgeois High School JV – Junior Varsity, 6th Place – Total Score, 76.0106
- Thibodaux High School – Scholastic AA, 7th Place – Total Score, 71.5807
- H.L. Bourgeois Varsity – Scholastic AA, 10th Place – Total Score, 68.87010
PERCUSSION/WINDS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- E.D. White Catholic High School – Percussion Scholastic A, 1st Place – Total Score, 89.9501
- Terrebonne Parish Indoor Percussion – Percussion Scholastic Open, 1st Place – Total Score, 88.5501
- Central Lafourche Cadets Standstill Percussion – Standstill, 1st Place – Total Score, 83.5001
- Lafourche Parish Indoor Percussion – Percussion Scholastic Open, 2nd Place – Total Score, 88.1502
- Houma Christian Indoor Percussion – Percussion Scholastic Concert A, 2nd Place – Total Score, 87.8001
Congratulations to all the local schools who competed!