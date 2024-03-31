Local schools take home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes at 2024 LMCGPC Championships

March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024

E.D. White Catholic High School Color Guard Team, via their Facebook. The team took home 1st Place in their category last weekend.

This past weekend, several local schools competed at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit (LMCGPC) Championships, taking home a variety of impressive titles.

 

The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit officially started in late 2006, with an inaugural season of 50 units (37 color guards and 13 percussions).


 

​The vision and purpose of the LMCGPC is “To assist area color guard, percussion, and wind ensembles financially and through leadership in achieving a means to provide opportunity for competition corresponding but not limited to the Winter Guard International’s rules and guidelines. To provide a means to facilitate the exchange of ideas and information on subjects of common interest, namely winter guard, winter percussion, and winds,” reads a statement from the organization’s website. 

 

Here are the final results of Terrebonne-Lafourche area schools from the 2024 LMCGPC Championships:

 

COLOR GUARD:


 

  • Central Lafourche High School Scholastic AA, 1st Place – Total Score, 78.5101
  • E.D. White Catholic High SchoolScholastic Open, 1st Place – Total Score, 82.3001
  • Houma Christian EliteScholastic AA, 2nd Place – Total Score, 77.3803
  • Terrebonne High SchoolScholastic Regional A, 3rd PlaceTotal Score, 82.7403
  • Central Lafourche High School JVJunior Varsity, 4th PlaceTotal Score, 78.7904
  • South Lafourche High SchoolScholastic A, 4th Place – Total Score, 78. 2305
  • H.L. Bourgeois High School JVJunior Varsity, 6th PlaceTotal Score, 76.0106
  • Thibodaux High SchoolScholastic AA, 7th Place – Total Score, 71.5807
  • H.L. Bourgeois VarsityScholastic AA, 10th Place – Total Score, 68.87010

 

PERCUSSION/WINDS CHAMPIONSHIPS 

 

  • E.D. White Catholic High SchoolPercussion Scholastic A, 1st Place – Total Score, 89.9501
  • Terrebonne Parish Indoor PercussionPercussion Scholastic Open, 1st Place Total Score, 88.5501
  • Central Lafourche Cadets Standstill PercussionStandstill, 1st Place – Total Score, 83.5001
  • Lafourche Parish Indoor PercussionPercussion Scholastic Open, 2nd Place – Total Score, 88.1502
  • Houma Christian Indoor PercussionPercussion Scholastic Concert A, 2nd Place – Total Score, 87.8001

 

Congratulations to all the local schools who competed!

