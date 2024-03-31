Local schools take home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes at 2024 LMCGPC Championships

This past weekend, several local schools competed at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit (LMCGPC) Championships, taking home a variety of impressive titles.

The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit officially started in late 2006, with an inaugural season of 50 units (37 color guards and 13 percussions).

​The vision and purpose of the LMCGPC is “To assist area color guard, percussion, and wind ensembles financially and through leadership in achieving a means to provide opportunity for competition corresponding but not limited to the Winter Guard International’s rules and guidelines. To provide a means to facilitate the exchange of ideas and information on subjects of common interest, namely winter guard, winter percussion, and winds,” reads a statement from the organization’s website.

Here are the final results of Terrebonne-Lafourche area schools from the 2024 LMCGPC Championships:

COLOR GUARD:

Central Lafourche High School – Scholastic AA, 1st Place – Total Score, 78.5101

PERCUSSION/WINDS CHAMPIONSHIPS

E.D. White Catholic High School – Percussion Scholastic A, 1st Place – Total Score, 89.9501

Congratulations to all the local schools who competed!