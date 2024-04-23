Local softball teams head to the semifinals!

2024 LHSAA Softball Playoffs continue this week with several local teams both moving on to the semifinals in their divisions!

Division II Select

#4 E.D. White will face #1 Buckeye on Friday (4/26) at 5pm.

#2 Vandebilt will face #3 Archbishop Hannan on Friday (4/26) at 5pm.

The winners of these last two games will face each other on Saturday and play for the Division II Select State Championship!

Division III Select

#3 Houma Christian will face #2 St. Charles on Friday (4/26) at 2:30pm.

The winner will face the winner of #1 Calvary Baptist and #5 Notre Dame on Saturday and play for the Division III Select State Championship!

Good luck girls and congratulations on your accomplishments!