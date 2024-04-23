Local softball teams head to the semifinals!

“Buckle Up in Your Truck” campaign underway in LafourcheApril 23, 2024
2024 LHSAA Softball Playoffs continue this week with several local teams both moving on to the semifinals in their divisions!
Division II Select
#4 E.D. White will face #1 Buckeye on Friday (4/26) at 5pm.
#2 Vandebilt will face #3 Archbishop Hannan on Friday (4/26) at 5pm.
The winners of these last two games will face each other on Saturday and play for the Division II Select State Championship!
Division III Select
#3 Houma Christian will face #2 St. Charles on Friday (4/26) at 2:30pm.
The winner will face the winner of #1 Calvary Baptist and #5 Notre Dame on Saturday and play for the Division III Select State Championship!
Good luck girls and congratulations on your accomplishments!