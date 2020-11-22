Local teams qualify for prep football playoffs

LHSAA has announced their playoff brackets.

The first round begins November 26-28, 2020, and culminates with the Prep Classic, played December 26-28 in the Superdome.

Locally, five teams earned the following seeds and have made the first round of playoffs:

Class 5A:

Terrebonne High School (21) vs. Dutchtown (12)

Thibodaux High School (31) vs. John Ehret (2)

Class 4A:

Ellender High School (31) vs. Edna Karr (2)

Division II

E.D. White (5) will host Loyola Prep (12)

Vandebilt Catholic (6) will host Haynes Academy (11)