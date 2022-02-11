Louisiana $4.5 Million Super Bowl LVI Bet is Largest Legal Mobile Sports Bet

Sports betting became legal in Louisiana in January 2022 just in time for the Super Bowl. The legalization has attracted Texans to come across the border to participate, including the single-largest mobile sports bet.

Not only is the bet the largest for Super Bowl LVI, which features the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Louisiana had the single-largest legal mobile sports bet in history, according to Caesars, with the wager totaling more than $4.5 million.

Houston Resident Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who is the owner of Texas Gallery Furniture stores, crossed the border into Louisiana to place a $4,534,000 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook app. He bet on the Cincinnati Bengals winning in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. If the Bengals win, McIngvale will take $7,707,800.

McIngvale’s stores were headlining media country-wide due to his philanthropic efforts. During Hurricane Harvey, he opened his stores as shelters for hurricane victims. He did the same during Hurricane Ida for Louisianans who evacuated and sent trucks of supplies to areas in need. In reflection of his philanthropic heart, any customer who spends $3,000 or more on recliners or mattresses at Gallery Furniture ahead of the Super Bowl gets a full refund if the Bengals win.