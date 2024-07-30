Louisiana Bayou Bandits Reign at 2024 YHEC Competition

Congratulations to the Louisiana Bayou Bandits on their 2024 Central Regional Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) placements!

On June 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted the state competition at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Shooting/Gun Range. Teams from across the state competed to advance to the national level. The state competition results determined three senior division teams and three junior division teams that would represent Louisiana at the Central Region YHEC competition. The top five juniors and seniors formed the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Gold Team, followed by the Silver and Bronze teams.

The Central Region YHEC Competition, held in Bentonville, Arkansas, was from July 23 to 27. The Bayou Bandits competed against teams from 12 other states. The Louisiana teams excelled, securing first place in the Junior and Senior divisions.

The success of the Louisiana teams at the Regional YHEC competition highlights the effectiveness of the YHEC program and the commitment of the coaches and participants, “The YHEC program has been an incredible journey for my family and me,” Coach Ryan Myhand said, “It has not only provided us with invaluable skills and knowledge in hunting and outdoor safety but has also strengthened our bonds through teamwork and shared experiences.” He stated that watching the young hunters grow in confidence and competence has been rewarding. “YHEC is more than just a competition; it’s a community and a way of life that instills respect, responsibility, and a love for the great outdoors.”

The NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) offers a safe setting for young people aged 18 and under to enhance their hunting, marksmanship, and safety skills. YHEC includes simulated hunting scenarios such as live fire drills, educational activities, and responsibility events to help participants develop the skills acquired in introductory hunter education courses and promote safe and lifelong hunting practices. The Terrebonne YHEC is locally sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the NRA YHEC program.

“The YHEC program is such a great program for young kids to come in to learn hunters saftey and markmenship,” said Coach Jeff Deblieux, “It’s really remarkable to see them come out of the program and come back to help coach.” Visit yhec.nra.org for more information, or email terrebonne.yhec@gmail.com to join Terrebonne YHEC.