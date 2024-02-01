Louisiana Delta Waterfowl opens new South Louisiana Chapter in Houma

Louisiana Delta Waterfowl is pleased to announce that they have recently opened their new Delta Waterfowl South Louisiana Chapter in Houma!

Louisiana Delta Waterfowl originated in 1911 and advocated to help the duck population in the U.S. by lobbying waterfowl and wetland research organizations. The organization has 300 annual events and 4,500 members nationwide.

“We wanted to bring a chapter of the Louisiana Delta Waterfowl here to invest in our youth,” said Jay Schexnayder, Chairman of the South Louisiana Chapter. “We will be offering wood duck boxes to the community, we will hold a big banquet in October, some scholarship opportunities, first time hunting/fishing opportunities, first time hunting/fishing opportunities for kids with special needs in the community, and more. We are very excited for everything we will be able to provide to the Houma-Terrebonne Community.”

Schexnayder is currently serving as Chairman for the South Louisiana Chapter, alongside Vice Chairman Ben Robichaux, Secretary Bradley Deroche, Treasurer James Blakely, and WHF Chairman John Plaisance.

To stay up-to-date on the Louisiana Delta Waterfowl’s South Louisiana Chapter and their future plans, please visit their Facebook page.