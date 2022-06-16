Louisiana Special Olympic Swimmers Bring Home Several Medals from USA Games

Detectives Searching for Galliano Man Wanted for Video Voyeurism
June 15, 2022
OMSA Hosts Career Fair Wednesday, June 22 in Houma
June 16, 2022

Front Row: Alexandra Smith; Jill Egle; Emily Hinrichs; Sean Adams. Back Row: Coach Kenny Guedry; Patrick Black; Michael Love; Michelle Heier; Rodney Melancon; Coach Megan Danos.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a special congratulations to the members of the Louisiana Special Olympics swim team and their coaches, Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry, for winning 11 medals in nine different events during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, last week. The eight members of the swim team were part of 58 Louisiana athletes competing in the games. From June 6-11, they competed against 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

“These athletes are great Louisiana ambassadors and it is such an honor to support and cheer them on. They have great sportsmanship and are so inspirational. They represented Louisiana with such determination, dedication, and talent,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



Here are the 2022 Special Olympics Louisiana Swim Team results:

  • Jill Egle – Gold, 50 yard Butterfly; Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50 yard Freestyle
  • Alexandra Smith – Gold, 50 yard Backstroke; Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50 yard Freestyle
  • Michael Love – Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50 yard Butterfly
  • Patrick Black – Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50 yard Freestyle
  • Emily Hinrichs – Gold, 100 yard Breaststroke; 5th place, 200 yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50 yard Freestyle
  • Sean Adams – Bronze, 100 yard Butterfly; 7th place, 100 yard Freestyle
  • Rodney Melancon – Bronze, 50 yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50 yard Backstroke
  • Michelle Heier – 6th place 100yd Backstroke

“This is a dream come true for these amazing athletes, and their families. They truly represent all that is good in Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 20, 2022

Terrebonne General 14th Annual High School All-Star Baseball Game is Tomorrow, May 21

Read more