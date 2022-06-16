Louisiana Special Olympic Swimmers Bring Home Several Medals from USA Games

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a special congratulations to the members of the Louisiana Special Olympics swim team and their coaches, Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry, for winning 11 medals in nine different events during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, last week. The eight members of the swim team were part of 58 Louisiana athletes competing in the games. From June 6-11, they competed against 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

“These athletes are great Louisiana ambassadors and it is such an honor to support and cheer them on. They have great sportsmanship and are so inspirational. They represented Louisiana with such determination, dedication, and talent,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Here are the 2022 Special Olympics Louisiana Swim Team results:

Jill Egle – Gold, 50 yard Butterfly; Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50 yard Freestyle

Alexandra Smith – Gold, 50 yard Backstroke; Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50 yard Freestyle

Michael Love – Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; Bronze, 50 yard Butterfly

Patrick Black – Silver, 4×50 yard Free Relay; 5th place, 50 yard Freestyle

Emily Hinrichs – Gold, 100 yard Breaststroke; 5th place, 200 yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50 yard Freestyle

Sean Adams – Bronze, 100 yard Butterfly; 7th place, 100 yard Freestyle

Rodney Melancon – Bronze, 50 yard Freestyle; 4th place, 50 yard Backstroke

Michelle Heier – 6th place 100yd Backstroke

“This is a dream come true for these amazing athletes, and their families. They truly represent all that is good in Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.