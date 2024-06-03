Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend to be Held June 8-9

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend allows residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year we designate a weekend of fishing with no need to purchase a fishing license as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy one of our states most beloved pastimes,” explained LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan. “Please take this opportunity to make memories with your loved ones, and introduce them to the great sport of fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

For an added bonus, LDWF has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program. No boat? No problem! Go to our website or Facebook page to find locations of ponds, date of stocking, and tips on how to catch and cook your catfish.

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field. A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9 only.

To register for an ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/ rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that, at any time outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license to fish in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year must purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors. com/.

By purchasing a fishing license, you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.