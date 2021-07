With a single image released on Twitter along with the words “Let’s Do Our Part”, LSU football announced that 97.4% of their players have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The image also shared that 100% of LSU football coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers are fully vaccinated.

LSU’s 2021 slate includes seven home games and five away games, including a first-ever meeting with UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the season-opener on Sept. 4.