New LHSAA memo explains football games canceled for COVID-related reasons will result in forfeits

A memo released by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine on Tuesday outlines the new rules for the upcoming high school sports season.

The 12-page document reiterated the organization’s belief that schools can work with their local health officials to make the fall seasons happen. The memo continued stating that games not played for COVID-19 reasons will be considered forfeits.

The memo states, “But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate the avoidance of opponents for sports specific power ranking reasons. Now having preventative measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school(s) not to fulfill a regular and/or postseason game, contest, match or meet, will result in a forfeiture.”

This ruling is new to the 2021 year. Last year, games canceled by Covid were considered No Contest.

The entire memo can be viewed here: LHSAA memo_Aug10