New Soccer Themed Playground Constructed at the Eric Andolsek Memorial Park

A new playground has been constructed at the Eric Andolsek Park located at 1200 North Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux.

The equipment will occupy children, 2 to 12 years old, with lively activity.

“One comment that I got from citizens is that they brought their kids out to play and there wasn’t really anything for the young ones from 2 to 6 years old to do,” Kevin Clement said.

Clement, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Thibodaux, listened to the citizens’ desires and constructed the idea of a playground in his mind. He brought the idea in front of the council and Mayor Tommy Eschete. They approved of the enhancement, enhancing children’s playability.

Before the playground was built, the park was originally developed for soccer players and their families.

“I think it was about 12 years ago we developed Andolsek Park. It was named after Eric Andolsek, a professional football player from Thibodaux. He played at LSU and played for the Detroit Lions. So, the family donated 15 acres of land out there and it’s been primarily used as soccer fields,” Clement stated.

The park is not only active with energized players, but also younger children that need a play space while their siblings kick, run, and score goals.

“It’s been used so much! I can’t tell you how many people have called and thank me and tell me the kids love it,” Clement said with joy.

“People who live in the neighborhood by the park, get on their golf carts and head to the park, so their kids can play on the playground,” he added.

The playground was constructed at the beginning of March and now sits upon land that is enwrapped by soccer fields. Thus, the equipment is vibrant with soccer themed pictures and fun implications.

“The younger kids in the soccer program get there early to play on the equipment, then go play soccer. Then, they come back and play on the equipment,” Clement said.

The Eric Andolsek park has been trimmed and embellished over the years.

“Over the past 4-5 years we’ve enhanced it with lights, with a new concession area, state-of-art bathrooms, and a big pavilion,” Clement explained.

Clement hopes the playground is the beginning to other enjoyable additions and the adornment of trees.

“The vision is to utilize that park as much as we can for the citizens and the community. The housing developments are going north of the city and the Sugar Ridge Subdivision and they’re coming south into the city. So, hopefully in the next couple of years we can put a nice walking track back there and maybe dress it up with a retention pond and a lake,” Clement said.

“We’d like to put more trees. We did plant a bunch of trees and we’re hoping they take off and mature,” he added.

The park’s future is netted with the goal of family enrichment.

“The developments in the neighborhoods are just going to engulf it, so I want to enhance the park and use if for family functions, picnics, soccer, football, and things like that,” Clement ended.

To contact Clement for more information about the park, you can connect with him at: Kclement@ci.thibodaux.la.us or call 985-446-7235.