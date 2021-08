The Nicholls State University women’s volleyball program finalized its fall 2021 schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Colonels kick off the campaign with the program’s signature home tournament in the Colonel Classic — a two-day event between Texas Southern, Niagara and Southern.

The team begins Southland Conference play on Sept. 25, hosting in-state rival New Orleans in a key matchup against the Privateers.

For more details, check out the full fall 2021 women’s volleyball schedule HERE.