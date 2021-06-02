Nicholls baseball coach resigns

Nicholls State University head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux has resigned.

“I have witnessed firsthand the dedication Seth Thibodeaux has to this program and this university and I wish him all the best as we work to move forward,” Nicholls Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell told geauxcolonels.com. “Coach Thibodeaux committed to the success of this program across years of hard work and sacrifice, whether that was on the diamond, in the classroom or throughout the community, and I have nothing but respect for him as we turn the page on this chapter of Nicholls Baseball.”

The Colonels finished the 2021 season with a 21-34 overall record along with a 16-24 record in conference play.

Head coach for 11 seasons and previous Southland Coach of the Year, Thibodeaux exits the position with a 287-290 overall record.

Nicholls said it will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

