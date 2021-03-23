Nicholls ESports Partners with Stratify

Nicholls State University is thrilled to announce a partnership between Stratify and the Nicholls Esports Team.

Jason Bergeron, CEO of Stratify, will provide a $10,000 in-kind partnership by lending his expertise and guidance to the newly formed competitive gaming squad. Stratify is a business consulting company with a mission to “drive economic growth one opportunity at a time.”

Bergeron has decades of experience in leadership, information technology and strategic solutions. He says he is particularly excited because it was his interest in gaming that got his career started.

“An initiative like this provides a future for our youth along with possible economic development opportunities,” Berson said. “Our region needs to look at innovative opportunities like this along with technology to help solidify our future. This cause is personally important to me.”

Nicholls Esports was first created in January 2021. The team will compete in the College Call of Duty League this year, with the intent of competing in new games in the future.

“I am excited with this collaboration,” said Elizabeth Layton, access services librarian with Ellender Memorial Library and coach of the Esports team. “This will give us a great opportunity to not only have someone that can speak the language of gaming but also to build bonds within the community.”

Momentum for the program is moving fast. During the 2021 Give-N-Day, the newly formed organization raised $18,725, the second-highest amount ever for Give-N-Day.

“Not every partnership has to have a monetary component. Here, Jason is going to be lending his leadership, consultation experience and passion for gaming to these students,” said Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation. “A university is at its best when it can combine social experiences with academic knowledge. These students will have the opportunity to learn from a local business and community leader as members of this team.”