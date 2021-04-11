Nicholls falls to Southeastern 52-45 in River Bell Classic

The Nicholls State University football team lost to Southeastern Louisiana 52-45 at home on Saturday in the annual River Bell Classic.

The Colonels led by the half 24-17, but some second-half interceptions dug a hole the Colonels could not climb back out of.

Two Colonels had record days in the loss. Running back Julien Gums tied the program’s single-game record with four rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon needed just two yards to surpass Mark Carrier for the program’s all-time receiving record and finished with five receptions for 92 yards.

With the win, the Lions evened the series at 15-15.

Nicholls is now 4-3 overall and 3-3 in SLC play for the season.