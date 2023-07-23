Nicholls Football season tickets available now

Season tickets for the upcoming 2023 Nicholls State University Football season are officially on sale to the general public. Ticket sales opened on July 21, at 8:30 a.m..

Season tickets can be purchased online at nichollstickets.com or by calling the Nicholls Athletics Ticket Office at 985-448-4790. The office will also be open in-person during normal business hours.

The Colonels open their campaign on Thursday, August 31 against Sacramento State. Including the opener versus the Hornets, the Red & Gray will host a total of five games on Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Premium Chairbacks – Coors Light Cold Zone (West D, E, F, & Box) — $284 — Contact Ticket Office for Availability

Premium Chairbacks (West D, E, F, & Box) — $219

Reserved Bleachers (West C & G) — $134

General Admission (West A, B, H, I, & East Stadium) — $79

ADD ONS

Season Parking Pass — $50

Season Tailgate/RV Spot — $175 — Contact Ticket Office for Availability

Season Endzone Club — $500 per person — Contact Ticket Office for Availability

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

www.nichollstickets.universitytickets.com