Nicholls Football sets new record in 87-3 win over Lincoln University

Two Raceland Men Arrested for Trespassing, Theft and Other Charges
February 19, 2021
Man arrested for Friday’s shooting death of Thibodaux man
February 20, 2021

The Nicholls State University football team defeated Lincoln University of Missouri 87-3 last night at John L. Guidry Stadium, setting a new single-game scoring record.

HIGHLIGHTS: 

Eight different Colonels rushed in a touchdown.



Lindsey Scott Jr. and Kohen Granier each threw two touchdown passes.

The Colonels scored 33 in the second quarter.

At halftime, the score was 46-0.



Six different Colonels had five or six tackles on defense.

Elijah Reames forced two fumbles, and Zack Bernard had one in his Colonel debut.

The 87 points surpassed the previous record set against Livingston in 1994.



 

UP NEXT
Nicholls opens its six-game Southland Conference schedule at home next Saturday (Feb. 27) against Lamar. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+. The Cardinals had their opener against Northwestern State postponed this weekend due to snow and ice in the area.

 

Photo courtesy of Nicholls social media.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 19, 2021

Renowned Ellender girls basketball coach rushed to hospital during playoff game

Read more