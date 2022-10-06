Nicholls Football Thurmond Named Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Nicholls State University defensive lineman Glen Thurmond has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced.

Thurmond is one of five semifinalists representing the Southland Conference. A total of 156 student-athletes were named to the list which includes players from all four divisions of NCAA Football, as well as the NAIA.

A native of LaPlace and graduate of Archbishop Rummel, Thurmond earned his degree in management in the spring and is currently pursuing his MBA. He is a two-time honor roll student and has made the President’s List and Dean’s List. Thurmond serves as a graduate assistant for Continued Education and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Student Programming Association.

On the field, Thurmond has lettered four years for the defense and has over 70 career tackles including six for loss. He helped the Colonels to back-to-back Southland Conference titles in the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s William V. Campbell Trophy® is the college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The impressive list of candidates boasts an impressive 3.62 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees.

Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

“These 156 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “During the past seven decades, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards have recognized 891 college football players who excelled as the best our great sport has to offer. This year’s semifinalists build on the tradition, further illustrating the power of football in developing the next generation of influential leaders.”

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 26, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.